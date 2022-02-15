Made COVID-19 vaccine as cheap as a cup of tea: SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) Chairman and Managing Director Cyrus Poonawalla on February 15 at Pune International Business Summit 2022 lauded the work of his company during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Nearly 2/3 of the world’s infant population has been protected by one or more of our vaccines. Most of our vaccines have been used by poorer nations. I made it affordable at the price of a cup of tea,” said Cyrus Poonawalla. SII MD also said, “I thank the scientists and the associates who made SII the largest vaccine manufacture in the world.”