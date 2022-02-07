M Kharge welcomes Rahul Gandhi’s decision after Congress projects Channi as CM face for Punjab

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on February 07 praised Rahul Gandhi’s decision to choose Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Ministerial face of Congress for the Assembly Polls and said Channi is a common man who does good work. While speaking to ANI Kharge said, “It is great that for the first time in the country, a Congress candidate (Charanjit Singh Channi) will be from the Dalit community for CM. Punjab public will accept it, too, as he is a common man who does good work. Rahul Gandhi has given a good message.”