Lunar Eclipse November 2022: Everything you need to know, timings in all major cities in India

The last total Lunar Eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan in India will occur on November 8, 2022. It will take place for approximately 85 minutes and skygazers of North America, parts of South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand can witness the celestial event. Watch this video to know about the eclipse timings in Indian major cities.