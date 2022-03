Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Sihari Shiva Temple on Mahashivratri

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on March 01 offered prayers at Sihari Shiva Temple in Lucknow on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Congress leader performed proper rituals while worshipping. Mahashivratri is one of the largest and most significant among the sacred festivals of India.