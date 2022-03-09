Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur elaborates security measures in place at EVM strong rooms

Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur on March 09 elaborated the security measures in place at Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) strong rooms. “We have adequate security measures in place at EVM strong room. Strong room will be opened around 7am in the presence of election observers and candidates; Counting will begin at 8 am tomorrow. Police patrolling will be done in sensitive areas,” Thakur added.