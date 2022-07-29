Lucknow: Pitbull that mauled owner to death released from Animal Welfare Centre

The Pitbull that mauled its owner to death has been released from Animal Welfare Centre on July 28. The dog has been handed over to one of the relatives of the previous owner on his request. The dog named Brownie had mauled its 82-year-old owner to death on July 12 in Lucknow. “Amit requested the Municipality that the dog be handed over to either one of his relatives or someone else he tells us about. So, today it was handed over. Details of new owner haven't been disclosed. Dog was normal ever since it came here, showed no aggression,” said Animal Welfare Officer, Abhinav Verma.