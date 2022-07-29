Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Lucknow: Pitbull that mauled owner to death released from Animal Welfare Centre

The Pitbull that mauled its owner to death has been released from Animal Welfare Centre on July 28. The dog has been handed over to one of the relatives of the previous owner on his request. The dog named Brownie had mauled its 82-year-old owner to death on July 12 in Lucknow. “Amit requested the Municipality that the dog be handed over to either one of his relatives or someone else he tells us about. So, today it was handed over. Details of new owner haven't been disclosed. Dog was normal ever since it came here, showed no aggression,” said Animal Welfare Officer, Abhinav Verma.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Nihar Thackeray joins hands with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.