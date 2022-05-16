Lucknow illuminated ahead of PM Modi's visit

Lucknow has been decorated with colorful lights as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the capital city of Uttar Pradesh on May 16. PM Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar after which he will leave for Nepal today. The Prime Minister will pay obeisance at Lord Buddha's birthplace on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. After concluding his Nepal visit, PM Modi will revisit Lucknow and will hold and interaction with Cabinet Ministers of Uttar Pradesh at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence.