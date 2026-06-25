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Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 12:56 PM IST

Lucknow Fire Tragedy Demolition Threat To Fire Building Owners UP Government Warns Action

The Uttar Pradesh government will demolish the three-storied building in Lucknow's Aliganj where 17 people, including several students, had died in a fire on Monday if its owners do not respond to a notice within 15 days.

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The Uttar Pradesh government will demolish the three-storied building in Lucknow's Aliganj where 17 people, including several students, had died in a fire on Monday if its owners do not respond to a notice within 15 days.

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