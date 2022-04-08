Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Lucknow: Fire breaks out at Indian Bank branch in Hazratganj

Fire broke out at the branch of Indian Bank located at Hazratganj area in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on April 08. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. More details are awaited.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.