Lucknow decked up with cutouts, hoardings ahead of Yogi Adityanath’s swearing in-ceremony

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for Yogi Adityanath’s swearing-in-ceremony on March 25. Banners, hoarding and cutouts of UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath were put up along the route in Lucknow. He will sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. The grand ceremony will take place at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and senior BJP leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony.