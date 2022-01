Lucknow: CM Yogi inspects integrated COVID-19 Control Centre at Lalbagh

Amid the Omicron scare, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 10 inspected Integrated COVID-19 Control Centre at Lalbagh in Lucknow. Till now he mentioned that there are 33,900 active cases in the state out of which 90 pc of patients are asymptomatic, under home isolation.