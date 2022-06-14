Lt Gen Anil Puri informs about Agnipath Recruitment Scheme

With the new Agnipath Recruitment Scheme announced by the Centre, Additional Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs, Lieutenant General Anil Puri, on June 14 in Delhi, informed about the Agnipath Recruitment model. The scheme will provide better employment opportunities to the youth. “Model is based on all-India merit-based selection process. We are looking at the best to serve the armed forces between the ages of 17.5 to 21 years. Once selected, Agniveers will serve for 4 years with us,” the Lieutenant General said. “On completion of 4 years, Agniveers will get an opportunity to apply voluntarily for regular cadre. Based on merit, organisation requirement, up to 25 per cent shall be selected from that batch,” he added.