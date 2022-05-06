Low pressure over Bay of Bengal will intensify into cyclonic storm by May 8 IMD

Low pressure over Bay of Bengal will intensify into cyclonic storm by May 08, informed Senior Scientist Umashankar Das, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on December 18.“Today morning low-pressure area has formed in south Andaman and south-east Bay of Bengal. We expect it to intensify. It will move in northwest direction and become a cyclonic storm by 8th evening. This will reach Odisha coast on May 10,” IMD Senior Scientist added.