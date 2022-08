Low-lying areas of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand inundate as Odisha dam opens gates

The low-lying areas of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand got inundated on August 21 with water after Odisha dam gates were opened. Jamshedpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vijaya Jadhav further informed that the area is being evacuated. As a means of precaution, the electricity has also been cut as many wires are laying open in the flooded areas.