Lovlina Borgohain receives letter of appointment for DSP post from Assam CM

Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medallist Boxer Lovlina Borgohain on January 12 received a letter of appointment as the Deputy Superintendent of Police from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Janata Bhawan, Dispur. Lovlina Borgohain bagged a Bronze Medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.