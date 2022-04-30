Loudspeakers shouldn’t be used late night or early morning Ashwini Choubey

Amid the loudspeakers row, Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey on April 29 said that loudspeakers should not be used late night or early in the morning. Taking a strong dig at Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that the soul of Bal Thackeray would have been hurt over the arrests made in the state for reciting Hanuman Chalisa. “Arrests were made for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa or taking the name of Lord Ram. The soul of Thackeray saheb (late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray) would have been hurt,” said Union Minister Choubey. “People are facing several problems due to noise pollution. Norms and rules are available to combat it. Loudspeakers should not be used late at night or early in the morning. If any state government is following the norms then it is good,” he added.