Loudspeaker row: Security tightened outside Raj Thackeray's residence

Amid the loudspeaker row, security has been heightened outside the residence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai on May 04. Earlier, Maharashtra Police registered a case against Thackeray over his speech at a rally held in Aurangabad on May 01. Police registered the case after seeing the viral videos of his public rally.