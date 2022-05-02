Loudspeaker row: Raj Thackeray wants to gain popularity, says Jama Masjid Trust Secretary

Following the ultimatum given by MNS Chief Raj Thackeray to remove Mosque loudspeakers, Jama Masjid Trust Secretary Sajid Anwar on May 02 reacted to it and said that Thackeray’s ultimatum was given in view to gain popularity. “This is his political stand, to gain popularity. It is the government's responsibility to take action against them. We will abide by government orders. I appeal to all Muslims to maintain peace,” he said. Notably, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief gave an ultimatum to people of the Muslim Community to remove loudspeakers from Mosques by May 03, else he will play Hanuman Chalisa twice as loud as the Namaz.