Loudspeaker row: Police detain MNS leaders, workers for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’

Amid the loudspeaker row, Police on May 04 detained several members of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in different parts of Maharashtra. MNS General Secretary Ajay Shinde, MNS President, Pimpri-Chichwad Sachin Chikhale were also detained by the Police. The incident took place in the wake of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's speech where he demanded that loudspeakers should be shut down at Mosques.