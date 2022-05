Loudspeaker Row: Not Religious, It's Social Issue, says Raj Thackeray

Hours after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray set up the stage for a possible confrontation as he urged people to show the “strength of a Hindu now or never”, MNS workers played Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers during the first namaz at 5 am on Wednesday morning in Mumbai’s Charkop area.