Loudspeaker row: Nashik Police warns of strict action for disturbing peace

Referring to the usage of loudspeakers at religious places, Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey on April 04 warned to take stringent action against those who tried to take law into their own hands and disturb the peace in the city. “No one can take law into their own hands. If anyone tries to disturb the peace, strict actions will be taken against them. We will follow the instructions of Maharashtra government,” said the Police Commissioner. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray on April 02 asked the state government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned, “Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa.”