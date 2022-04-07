Loudspeaker row Everyone should comply with Karnataka HC’s order says Kharge

Leader of Opposition of Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on April 07 said that everyone should follow the order given by the Karnataka High Court on the usage of loudspeakers in religious institution. “Everyone should follow High Court's order but it's awful if such issues (Azaan issue) are brought up merely for the political purpose of polarisation while creating communal fissures in society. It'll be adversarial both socially and economically,” he added.