Loudspeaker row BJP has failed to convince people of Karnataka politically says DK Shivakumar

While speaking about the issue of the loudspeaker ban, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Chief DK Shivakumar on April 07 alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed to convince the people of the state politically. “The BJP has failed to convince the people of Karnataka politically. The Congress has the upper hand in all local body polls, so they want to deviate the issues, everything is being generated from Karnataka, be it the hijab issue or the halal issue,” the Congress leader said. “Ultimately, they will hit the farmers and small traders. No investments are coming to Karnataka. They are harassing Muslims (over the Azaan loudspeaker issue),” he added.