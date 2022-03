Lot has changed in today’s politics, is limited to making money, says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on March 23 while addressing a lecture commemorating the birth anniversary of former Union Railway Minister late Lalit Narayan Mishra in Delhi, said that a lot has changed in today’s politics, it is now limited to making money. “A lot has changed in today’s politics, now politics is limited to making money or getting fame,” the Congress leader said.