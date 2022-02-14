‘Lost Ark' becomes second most played game in Steam history

'Lost Ark' has passed 1 million concurrent players after just 24 hours on its launch, becoming the second most played game in Steam history. As per The Verge, the massively multiplayer online game launched on February 11 in the West, after Amazon Games collaborated with Smilegate RPG to localise and translate 'Lost Ark' and make it available in English. It has now passed concurrent records for both 'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive' and 'Dota 2', which regularly dominate the top of Steam's most-played games. 'Lost Ark' is so popular right now that it has experienced server issues and there's a queue just to start playing. SteamDB lists concurrent players of 'Lost Ark' at 1,311,842, passing the record of 'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive' of 1,308,963 players and that of 'Dota 2' of 1,295,114. Though, it's not clear exactly how many of those players are actively playing the game and not sitting in a server queue.