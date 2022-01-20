Losing weight before fertility treatment might not increase births for obese women: Study

A new study has found that women with obesity and unexplained infertility who lost weight prior to starting infertility treatments did not have a greater chance of having a healthy baby than those who did not lose weight prior to starting therapy. The study has been published in the 'PLOS Medicine Journal'. 40 per cent of U.S. women between the ages of 20 and 40 are estimated to have obesity, which has been associated with trouble getting pregnant, pregnancy complications, and loss. As a result, it is common for those women to receive guidance to lose weight prior to conception to increase their chances of having a healthy baby.