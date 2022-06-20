Losing grandmother can lead to repercussions for loved ones, says study

A new study's findings revealed that losing a beloved family member is never easy and the loss of a grandmother, in particular, can have repercussions for the loved ones she leaves behind. The study was recently published in the journal. The researchers found that for up to seven years after the death of their grandmother, adolescent boys had a 50 per cent increase in depression symptoms compared to peers who were not grieving. Additionally, this loss also was associated with a higher chance of both adolescent boys' and girls' mothers also becoming depressed.