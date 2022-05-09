Search icon
Lord Ram inappropriately represented as Rambo-like warrior in recent times: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 09 said that he is against the distorted representation of sacred Hindu figures in today’s times.

