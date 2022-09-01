Lord Ganesha idol installed at Eidgah ground in Karnatakas Hubli-Dharwad

Lord Ganesha idol was installed at Eidgah ground in Hubli-Dharwad on August 31 after the Karnataka High Court upheld authorities' decision to allow the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi at the ground. The Karnataka High Court, in a late-night hearing on August 30, upheld the authorities' decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi at the Eidgah ground. Preparations could be seen taking place early in the morning following the High Court's order last night, and a Ganpati idol was installed.