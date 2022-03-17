Long term exposure to air pollution linked to heightened autoimmune disease risk, finds research

According to a new research, long term exposure to air pollution is linked to a heightened risk of autoimmune disease, particularly rheumatoid arthritis, connective tissue and inflammatory bowel diseases. The research was published in the journal, 'RMD Open'. Environmental air pollution from vehicle exhaust and industrial output can trigger adaptive immunity-whereby the body reacts to a specific disease-causing entity. But sometimes this adaptive response misfires, prompting systemic inflammation, tissue damage, and ultimately autoimmune disease. Examples of autoimmune diseases include rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis; connective tissue diseases, such as osteoarthritis and multiple sclerosis. Both the incidence and prevalence of these conditions have steadily increased over the past decade, the reasons for which aren't entirely clear. And whether air pollution is linked to a heightened risk of autoimmune disease remains a matter of debate, say the researchers.