Lone survivor of IAF chopper crash Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the IAF chopper crash, which happened in Tamil Nadu on December 8, has succumbed to injuries, informed Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed their condolences on the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh. Singh was undergoing treatment at the Command Hospital Air Force in Bengaluru. The crash near Coonoor had killed India’s most senior military officer, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others.