Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unfurls National Flag at his residence in Delhi

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unfurled the National Flag on the morning of January 26 at his residence in Delhi. “Our Constitution came into force on this day in 1950, the Constitution plays the role of a constant guide in the glorious journey of democracy. Constitution has given ways to progress by encouraging the feelings of equality, unity, and fraternity in the country,” Om Birla said while speaking to ANI.