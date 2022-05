Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla receives Guard of Honour at Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla received Guard of Honour at Uttar Pradesh Assembly on May 20. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Om Birla in the Assembly. Om Birla will inaugurate the training module of e-Vidhan Sabha for newly-elected legislators with CM Yogi Adityanath, ahead of the Budget Session of UP Assembly.