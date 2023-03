Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla holds all-party meeting over Adani row

As the demand of the Opposition parties for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issues increases, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held an all-party meeting on March 21. The meeting was held in his chamber in an attempt to get the House to work without interruptions. He had yesterday too appealed to all parties, separately, to let the House function.