Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flags off ‘Prasadam Rath’ from his residence in Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on March 21 flagged off ‘Prasadam Rath’ from his residence in Delhi. The initiative aims to provide free food to the attendants of patients in seven Delhi hospitals including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital. “This free food scheme for the poor, underprivileged kick-started across seven hospitals, will soon be expanded further in the National Capital,” Om Birla said. These special Raths will provide hot, hygienic and nutritious food to the attendants of patients in as many as seven hospitals of Delhi. Earlier, food was being provided in packets to the attendants of 1,000 patients in four hospitals every day by “Aao Sath Chalein” organisation.