Lok Sabha sees 129 pc productivity in 2nd half of Budget Session Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on April 07 said that in the second half of the Budget Session 2022 saw 129 per cent productivity. While speaking at press conference Speaker of the Lower House said, “In this session, productivity has been 129 per cent, with everybody's participation...Productivity till the 8th session has been 106 per cent. Compared to the previous experiences, the ongoing session going well with everyone's support.”