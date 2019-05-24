Lok Sabha results Sadhvi Pragya Thakur wins Bhopal seat by over 3 lakh votes

BJP candidate for Bhopal parliamentary seat Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur won by defeating Congress’s Digvijaya Singh by 364822 votes. Pragya’s campaign was marred with controversies, the latest being her calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a “patriot” for which she was reprimanded by her party after which she withdrew her remarks.