Lok Sabha poll results Vasundhara Raje credits voters BJPs state leadership for victory

As BJP is appearing to be storming back to power, Former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje thanked everyone. She said, “Today I want to thank our voters, BJP leadership and state leadership for making these results a reality. I want to thank everybody in Rajasthan and outside Rajasthan.” Celebrations are going in Rajasthan’s Jaipur ahead of 17th Lok Sabha results. Fate of as many as 8,040 candidates will be decided on Thursday.