Lok Sabha poll results Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath congratulates PM Narendra Modi

Yogi Adityanath congratulated PM Narendra Modi on BJP's historic win in the Lok Sabha polls today. The UP chief minister said, “I want to congratulate Prime Minister Modi for this victory. BJP is touching 300 marks for the first time and NDA is touching 350. I also congratulate the party president Amit Shah.”