Lok Sabha poll results People voted for development says Harsimrat Kaur Badal

After riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping across nation, BJP is set to return to power again. While speaking to ANI on leading from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, Union Food and Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “People of Bathinda went with development, voted for ‘Sabka saath, Sabka Vikas’, I thank them.”