Lok Sabha poll results Kiran Bedi congratulates PM Narendra Modi for the triumph

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the victory in Lok Sabha elections. She said, “Plenty of congratulation for such a convincing victory. Country like India, more than a billion people need very strong leadership, a stable government with a vision ahead. We all look forward to his leadership now,” said Bedi. The LS polls were held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19 across the country. According to Election Commission of India, 67.11 per cent voters exercised their right to franchise, which is highest turnout in Lok Sabha polls since Independence.