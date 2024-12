Lok Sabha poll results Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani expresses gratitude to people for giving BJP a chance again

As BJP appears to be storming back to power, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed his joy over people’s faith in Bharatiya Janata Party. He said, “The confidence with which people have voted, their dream will come true. Narendra Modi will keep up the belief of people. ujarat people have kept our faith by giving us chance to service them again.”