Lok Sabha poll results DMK workers celebrate outside party office
DMK workers celebrated outside party headquarters ahead of 17th Lok Sabha results. The party is in alliance with Congress for 38 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The LS polls were held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19.
