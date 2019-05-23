Lok Sabha poll results Credit for victory goes to Narendra Modi says Ram Madhav

The ongoing counting of Lok Sabha elections indicates storming ‘Ghar Wapsi’ of BJP. Party’s National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the victory. “This is going to be historic, unprecedented mandate for PM Modi, this has become a people’s election and their one and only choice is Prime Minister Modi, the resulted indicate the very same thing that people have decided that they needed Modi again. The credit for this victory goes to Prime Minister Modi,” said Madhav. The LS polls were held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19. According to Election Commission of India, 67.11 percent voters exercised their right to franchise, which is highest turnout in Lok Sabha polls since Independence.