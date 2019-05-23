Lok Sabha poll results BJPs surge is not surprising says Roopa Ganguly

BJP leader Roopa Ganguly said that it was supposed to happen that BJP will lead and PM Modi will win. Ganguly said, “It was supposed to happen that BJP will lead and PM Modi will win. It was decided to happen this way. Many people or opponent leaders said that we will lose those seats, which we lost in Assembly elections. But, you see the difference, those were the Assembly elections. They were totally different and had different aspects, viewpoints, issues etc. Assembly elections have no connection with Central. It is totally different.”