Lok Sabha poll results BJP’s Subrat Pathak unseats Dimple Yadav in Kannuaj

BJP candidate for Kannauj parliamentary seat Subrat Pathak has pulled off an upset over Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav who has held the seat since 2012. Speaking on his win, Pathak said, “This is the victory of the people of Kannauj. This mandate is against Samajwadi Party's atrocity, corruption and dynasty politics.”