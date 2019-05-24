Lok Sabha poll results BJPs Arjun Munda wins Khunti seat by just 1445 votes

BJP candidate for Khunti Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand, Arjun Munda, defeated Congress party's Kali Charana Munda by a very slim margin. The BJP candidate won the seat by just 1445 votes. Jharkhand has a total of 11 LS seats, and the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) got one each.