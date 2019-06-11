{"id":"2759563","source":"DNA","title":"Locals protest over death of two-year-old, who fell in borewell in Punjab’s Sangrur","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"\r

Sangrur (Punjab), Jun 11 (ANI): Locals protested against the State Government over the death of two-year-old Fatehveer Singh in Punjab’s Sangrur on Tuesday. Earlier morning, Akali Dal leaders also visited the hospital. The kid fell into a 150-foot-borewell on the afternoon of June 6. Later, he was rescued after almost 109-hour-long rescue operation but unfortunately passed away. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has expressed grief over a child’s death.","summary":"\r

Sangrur (Punjab), Jun 11 (ANI): Locals protested against the State Government over the death of two-year-old Fatehveer Singh in Punjab’s Sangrur on Tuesday. Earlier morning, Akali Dal leaders also visited the hospital. The kid fell into a 150-foot-borewell on the afternoon of June 6. Later, he was rescued after almost 109-hour-long rescue operation but unfortunately passed away. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has expressed grief over a child’s death.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-locals-protest-over-death-of-two-year-old-who-fell-in-borewell-in-punjab-s-sangrur-2759563","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/11/834920-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/110623.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560240603","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 01:40 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 01:40 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759563"}