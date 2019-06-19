{"id":"2762631","source":"DNA","title":"Locals face acute water crisis in TN's Rameswaram","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Different parts of Tamil Nadu are facing water crisis, as the temperature is rising across the country. Locals are facing acute water crisis in Rameswaram. The water level in wells went below the average in the city. The state government has not taken any initiative yet.","summary":"Different parts of Tamil Nadu are facing water crisis, as the temperature is rising across the country. Locals are facing acute water crisis in Rameswaram. The water level in wells went below the average in the city. The state government has not taken any initiative yet.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-locals-face-acute-water-crisis-in-tn-s-rameswaram-2762631","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/19/838344-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1906_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_13.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560934803","publish_date":"Jun 19, 2019, 02:30 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 19, 2019, 02:30 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762631"}