{"id":"2759583","source":"DNA","title":"Locals excited to witness extravagant NRI marriage ceremonies in Uttarakhand's Auli","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Preparations are in full-swing in Auli which is set to see one of the most expensive marriages in the country, speculated to be worth Rs 200 crore. The nuptials of two of the members of the South Africa based NRI Gupta family will take place here and locals are excited about it. While speaking to ANI, a local said, “People want to see Rs 200 crore marriage in which the guest will arrive in helicopters. Film actor and actress will also arrive.” Almost all the hotels and resorts have been booked and flowers are being imported from Switzerland for the high-profile marriage.","summary":"Preparations are in full-swing in Auli which is set to see one of the most expensive marriages in the country, speculated to be worth Rs 200 crore. The nuptials of two of the members of the South Africa based NRI Gupta family will take place here and locals are excited about it. While speaking to ANI, a local said, “People want to see Rs 200 crore marriage in which the guest will arrive in helicopters. Film actor and actress will also arrive.” Almost all the hotels and resorts have been booked and flowers are being imported from Switzerland for the high-profile marriage.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-locals-excited-to-witness-extravagant-nri-marriage-ceremonies-in-uttarakhand-s-auli-2759583","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/11/834935-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/110624.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560244202","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 02:40 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 02:40 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759583"}